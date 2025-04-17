Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Leatt presents the weekly Injury Report, then Mitch Kendra catches up with Feld's Director of Supercross Mike Muye for an update on weather and tracks in the Northeast. Plus, Jason Thomas' track report!

Note, this weekend's race is a day race. Check out the TV/broadcast times below.