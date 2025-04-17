Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule

Alessandro Lupino Set to Race for Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team at MXGP of Switzerland, Portugal

April 17, 2025, 12:20pm
Alessandro Lupino Set to Race for Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team at MXGP of Switzerland, Portugal

The following press release is from the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team:

Aruba.it - Ducati Factory MX Team - Alessandro Lupino set to race at Frauenfeld in the Swiss Gp

Alessandro Lupino set to race at Frauenfeld in the Swiss GP alongside Jeremy Seewer and with the Desmo450 MX of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team

The nine-time Italian champion, currently competing in the Italian MX2 Championship with the prototype of the Desmo250 MX, will take to the track this weekend at Frauenfeld with the Desmo450 MX of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team, in place of Mattia Guadagnini, who is still recovering from the accident in training prior to the GP of Sardegna.

The Veneto rider is scheduled to return to racing for the next GP of Portugal, scheduled for 3 and 4 May in Agueda.

Alessandro Lupino
Alessandro Lupino Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team
  • MXGP

    MXGP of Switzerland

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Monday, April 21
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      April 19 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 19 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 19 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 21 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 21 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 21 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 21 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Switzerland MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now