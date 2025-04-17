Alessandro Lupino Set to Race for Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team at MXGP of Switzerland, Portugal
The following press release is from the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team:
Aruba.it - Ducati Factory MX Team - Alessandro Lupino set to race at Frauenfeld in the Swiss Gp
Alessandro Lupino set to race at Frauenfeld in the Swiss GP alongside Jeremy Seewer and with the Desmo450 MX of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team
The nine-time Italian champion, currently competing in the Italian MX2 Championship with the prototype of the Desmo250 MX, will take to the track this weekend at Frauenfeld with the Desmo450 MX of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team, in place of Mattia Guadagnini, who is still recovering from the accident in training prior to the GP of Sardegna.
The Veneto rider is scheduled to return to racing for the next GP of Portugal, scheduled for 3 and 4 May in Agueda.
- MXGP
MXGP of SwitzerlandEMX125 and EMX250
Monday, April 21
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveApril 19 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveApril 19 - 9:10 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveApril 19 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveApril 19 - 11:15 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveApril 21 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveApril 21 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 21 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 21 - 11:00 AM
