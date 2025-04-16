“Stewart 27” Documentary on Malcolm Stewart Coming to ESPN+ April 27

The following press release is from Andscape:

Andscape Announces Premiere and Debuts Trailer for "Stewart 27" Documentary on Motocross Star Malcolm Stewart Coming to ESPN+ April 27th

Film Produced in Partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink, PepsiCo Content Studio, and Imagine Documentaries

New York, NY – Today, Andscape, the leading Black content studio from Disney & ESPN, announced the premiere of STEWART 27, an exciting new documentary about the trailblazing motocross racer, Malcolm Stewart. The film will debut exclusively on ESPN+ on April 27. Directed by Floyd Russ, STEWART 27 invites viewers into Malcolm’s world, revealing the relentless drive, determination, and sacrifice it takes to compete at the highest level of motocross racing.

Produced by Andscape, Rockstar Energy Drink, PepsiCo Content Studio, and Imagine Documentaries, STEWART 27 brings viewers along for the ride as Malcolm Stewart fights through injury, setbacks, and the weight of expectation to carve his own path in the high-stakes world of motocross, determined to extend the Stewart family’s legendary legacy while forging his own name in the sport.