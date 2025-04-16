Steve Matthes’ Observations From Philadelphia

Justin Barcia is in a bad spot. He's without a contract for next year and unlike other guys without a contract, like Stewart and Plessinger (AP is going back to KTM though), he doesn’t have a win. Or, unlike Justin Cooper (expected to re-sign with Star), he doesn’t have a podium. And now he’s got a busted finger after a mid-week crash that he showed me, and it looked gross. Barcia was briefly leading before sailing off the track with a rear brake issue that he says has happened to him a few times before. This year, Barcia hasn’t had that ride to reminded us of how good he can be, but as usual with Bam, it’s not for lack of trying. He seems like a great fit for Ducati next year with the Troy Lee connection, with Rick Zielfelder over there helping the Italians, plus Barcia will go and do some MXGPs if needed, etc. I’d put good money on this happening—it’s a great fit.

In the battle of the Betas, it’s getting tight! Benny Bloss has been putting in work lately, getting some top tens, while Mitchell Oldenburg has had a few tough races. Just two points separate the guys for the best Beta SX rider in the world! My money was on Freckle, and he was walking away with this thing early, but Beta Benny said, ‘Hold my beer,’ and is making up ground fast. This week in Philly, it was Oldenburg who passed a bunch of dudes and looked great for half the main before arm pump set in and he went backward, while Bloss figured out a couple of jumps later and zoomed up into the top ten. Stay tuned, folks, things are heating up!

Years from now people will study Nate Thrasher’s career and wonder what was up. I get last week because it was a mud race disaster, but this week, he just never, ever looked like, well, a guy who could win or top three in a 250SX. A few races ago, he won. The race before that he got 14th. Welcome to the Nate Thrasher experience, everyone.

People who would know and wouldn’t lie to me tell me Austin Forkner is fast during the week, so that’s good. What’s not good is what Forkner is doing out there on Saturdays. A long offseason, serious injury, and a new bike all add up to maybe Forkner not being his old self, sure, but what we’re seeing is very far off from what his usual level is. Shocking to see him back there each week for sure, and I’m sure Triumph is hoping he figures it all out soon. Up in the 450s, I thought Christian Craig would be better too, but to be fair, he hasn’t had a normal SX track yet. I dunno, man.

Thanks for reading OBS from Philly; we’re on to New Jersey or New York or whatever this weekend. Let’s hope it warms up! Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this or anything else.