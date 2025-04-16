Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule

Infield Access Raw: Philadelphia Supercross

April 16, 2025, 5:00pm

Tom Journet's camera captured the goods from Lincoln Financial field, where Cole Davis and Chase Sexton took the victory in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Sota Fuel: A game-changing electrolyte drink. Unlike your average drink, Sota Fuel’s formula is designed to help you ride harder and recover faster. Proudly sponsoring our Infield Access Raw Footage every race weekend, Sota Fuel is here to back riders like you. So if you're ready to feel the difference on your next ride? Head over to sotafuel.com and use our code 'RACERX' for 10% off and free shipping.

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now