Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season fifth round, The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tenneessee. Ben Kelley (KTM) took the overall win, becoming the first repeat winner in 2025, as XC2's Grant Davis (KTM) and Kailub Russell (Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium.

Davis claimed the XC2 win over Cody Barnes (Honda) and Angus Riordan (KTM).

Korie Steede (Husqvarna) took the WXC win over Tayla Jones (Honda) and Rachael Archer (Kawasaki).

2025 Specialized Old Gray GNCC | Bike PM Raw Recap | Round 5