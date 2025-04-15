Gage Linville Banged Up in Philadelphia SX Qualifying Crash

We have an update on Gage Linville after his hard crash during qualifying for Saturday’s Philadelphia Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown. Linville went triple-triple out of a right, 180-degree turn but came up short on the second triple in the rhythm section and was pile driven by his bike into the face of the next jump. Linville was sitting up on the track but looked pretty banged up and, which caused the session to be red flagged. The Alpinestars medical crew tended to him and helped him onto the back of their cart. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Linville was coming off of hist first ever top ten in Monster Energy AMA Supercross when he went from down in the first turn to podium (third place) at the muddy Foxborough Supercross just one week ago.

The Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM team provided an update on Instagram. The team posted:

“We are happy to report that Team Rider @gage402 was discharged from the hospital last night around 9pm after a lengthy evaluation and examination to check the severity of Gages injuries. Apart from a pretty gnarly concussion, Gage suffered bruising to his shoulder and lungs, as well as a small fracture in his back. He will follow up with some specialists this upcoming week to create a timeline for his recovery. The ups and downs of this sport are pretty tough, but we’re relieved that Gages injuries are nothing worse than reported! Prep for the @promotocross series will begin for Gage in a few weeks once back to 100% 💪🏼”

Linville himself posted the crash with the following caption: