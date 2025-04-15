After a crash that caused the red flag in Saturday’s 250SX East/West Showdown main event at the Philadelphia Supercross, we have an update on Daxton Bennick. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider made contact with the rear wheel of another rider and crashed hard, causing a red flag in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Monday morning’s post-race recap release from Yamaha said Bennick would “seek further evaluation from his doctors after the weekend” but we learned some more information online last night. The North Carolina native suffered a concussion and a compression fracture in a vertebra in his back. Yamaha first posted the news: