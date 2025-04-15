Darren Lawrence on Recoveries, Bike Set Ups, Hammaker's Rise, and More

Oh, really?

My wife watches them because she's more of a fan of the sport, I guess! She actually relaxes a little more watching them because she's not stressing and chewing her fingernails off because Hunter and Jett aren’t racing. So she fills me in on bits and pieces. So I sort of just take it as a little bit of a break because it was 2016, I think, we left Australia and we haven't stopped since then. It'd be good, healthy for me just to actually step away from it and just focus on some other stuff for a while, you know?

How’s testing going? And will Jett make the first round, or what are we at for the odds on that?

Yep. Testing was today for the first time. Just going through checking out some of the hard parts and different things that we had at the for the first round of supercross. Just trying to get our head around that stuff. Pala as long as everything goes according to plan. Same as SMX last year, with Jett, it was just like, "Hey, Jett, let's just get in there. Let's just cut our teeth. If we get top five, we're doing well. Let's just find our groove" you know? And he came in there and did what we thought he could do.

We saw that!

So Pala the same thing, same theory, "Hey, mate. Crack a start, ride at your own pace, let's just get some points." Just be blessed that we're actually in there because his body, his numbers are good. The kid just heals fast. He's coming along really, really good. But obviously also still putting the brakes on a little bit. Don't rush it, mate. Because he's determined as ever to get back to, you know?

Yeah. For sure I mean, I remember when Stew [James Stewart] did his ACL and I was like, oh he's going to be it's going to take him a few races to get it, and Stew just whooped everybody at Glen Helen. The real special ones, they don't really know that part about easing into anything.

No they don't. And it's today's technology. Like even, you know, Warren Kramer does all our surgery stuff that Johnny O [O'Mara] hooked us up with. It's normally a three month sort of schedule. Then you go with Doctor G [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick] and you go with the red light therapies and the hyperbarics, and you do all your recovery like Jett does. He goes to California and just does it from seven am in the morning to probably 3:00 in the afternoon. That's all he does. It obviously takes a percentage off of the healing time and your recovery is quicker, for sure.

We saw the success the boys had with the new chassis outdoors last year. From everybody that I talked to, they stiffened the chassis. And so all of us, Dazzy, are like, "Well, shit, supercross is going to be even better!" I know they brought in some new suspension, a few different components that changed things. You guys were figuring it out, it wasn’t terrible, you get another couple races [before the injuries] and you’re back on the board. But looking back on it, Darren, what about the 2025 caught you guys a little behind the eight ball for supercross?

I believe what we did, and we just this afternoon put in the des Nation setup and Hunter cut these cup laps. And he came back and he went “Wow, I messed that up.” So I believe what we did is because you're so used to riding the old frame, it needed to be high. The wheels didn't like being up under the guards, you know, so you naturally set a bike up to what you're used to, not maybe what the frame required. And our eyes ourselves are also used to seeing a bike handle a certain way, so you naturally go towards what you're used to or what you see instead of stopping and going "Alright where do we where do we start?" Our schedule is so tight and so busy. Probably needed more time, to be honest. So Byrner [Michael Byrne] and Trey [Canard], obviously Japan came out and did testing at our farm again. And it's amazing how many days these manufacturers spend just on a stock motorcycle. And we sort of expect, oh yeah, we'll do three days of testing and we'll get pretty close to it! [Laughs]