Thomas: “They Can’t Leave the Motorcycle to its Own Devices or They Will End Up in the Bleachers.”

What the hell happened on the start of the 450SX main event? One minute everything looked fine, then all of a sudden Aaron Plessinger is going straight when he should be turning left, leaving a trail of victims behind.

A big part of this is how tight the first corner was. If it was an extended left (crossing a full lane instead of turning into it), riders would have had more room to push deep and corner with a bigger arc. That tight 180 means everyone is going to brake hard and try to lean inside. As Shane McElrath tried to position himself for that tight turn, he and Plessinger made contact and that started the domino effect. AP pushed into Sexton and on and on we go. It sounds like AP was not thrilled with McElrath’s decision to be aggressive into the corner, which is fair criticism. Also, had McElrath been able to hold that spot, he likely comes out with the lead. The margin for these moves is razor thin and this one didn’t work. I still believe the angle of the first corner was the catalyst for the drama, though.

We know the 450SX main event didn’t go how Plessinger wanted, but he sure looked good in his heat race when he passed Cooper Webb and took off for the win. He also picked up on tripling out of the whoops to triple into the next corner very early in the day. Is Plessinger in the middle of leveling up, or should we wait for some dry races to start with that kind of talk?

He looks great! I think this is just the AP we expected to see in January. It’s the same one we saw with the red plate in January of 2024. I don’t think he’s quite ready for a 17-round title fight but he’s podium capable on a weekly basis right now. The next step in this progression will be to hold this level every week in a full, healthy field. That’s an incredibly difficult ask and not many can do it. But, if looking for the next step, that’s it.

Dean Wilson was back. Did he look rusty, about how you thought he would, or did he exceed your expectations?

He was as expected. The arm pump and fatigue in the main event was typical for a return, also. He’s been racing arenacrosses abroad but the length of the race and the conditions are far from what he’s been racing upon. He said he got arm pump pretty bad in the main, which checks out when looking at the conditions. That type of track forces riders to hold on much tighter as there is no predicting where the bike will want to go. They can’t leave the motorcycle to its own devices or they will end up in the bleachers.

Joey Savatgy was back in a main event for the first time since puncturing a lung and breaking some ribs in Indianapolis. He was fantastic, too, taking fifth on the night. Was there anywhere specific where he was making up time?

The start was critical. Getting up front and out of trouble was the biggest key here. He wasn’t going to start 12th and get to fifth. He is incredibly capable but positioning for most of the field is the biggest variable. There are very few riders in this field who can move through the pack from any position. He rode very well but with his talent and ability, the two biggest keys were the start and avoiding unforced errors.