Savatgy, Darren Lawrence, Hahn and Nicoletti on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The Philadelphia supercross is in the rear view mirror and we’ll talk about that and more tonight on the Pulpmx Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in SYS’s Kellen Brauer to co-host the show where they’ll break down the series and more.

Joey Savatgy had his best race of the season after just coming back from injury so we’ll call the #17 to see how he feels about his fifth, the track in Philly, what his plans are for 2026 and more.

Darren Lawrence has been busy getting his kids ready for the outdoor series and so we’ll check in with Dazzy to talk about how that’s going, how he’s enjoyed being away from the races, Honda CRF’s outdoors and more.

Wil Hahn will call in to talk about his new job as he’s back managing Star Racing Yamaha 250 effort. We’ll talk to Hahn about going back to Star, when it all starts and more.

Our guy Phil Nicoletti will call in from his couch to offer up his thoughts on the race and more

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we'll be streaming on Youtube.

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

