For thirteen laps, the patient Gajser stalked Febvre at the front, before finally hounding the Frenchman into a mistake in the middle of the circuit, then diving inside the Kawasaki at the next corner! Febvre was not done, however, and although he nearly crashed on a couple of occasions, fought back to the Honda’s rear wheel with the fastest lap of the whole race on the penultimate lap! Sadly for him, he just pushed the front wheel into some soft dirt and fell at the top of the hill, bringing a roar of ecstatic relief from the Slovenian fans near the finish line as their man cruised to victory!

Febvre’s starting prowess deserted him in race two, as Coldenhoff edged across the line, although Fernandez grabbed the early lead alongside Pit Lane, allowing Gajser to charge around the outside of the following corner to make it a Honda HRC 1-2. Towards the end of the first lap it was the red plate of the #243 who emerged in the lead after out-braking his teammate into a right-hander.

Sadly for Ducati fans, Seewer was left to pick up his machine after a first corner crash that left the Swiss with more than just a torn race shirt. With the full gate of riders to work through, he got back to 22nd at the flag, three places behind Cairoli, who hadn’t started much better.

Febvre was taking his time to work through the pack, and it wasn’t until lap five that he got past Renaux for fifth, and was chasing down Lucas Coenen. Coenen was driven forward to pass Coldenhoff for third, but came up against the bullish Fernandez, who defied the Belgian’s attempts to push him aside. In similar fashion, Coldenhoff was keeping Febvre behind, and for four thrilling laps the quartet circulated together! The cycle was only broken by Coenen, whose front wheel washed out on a slick section, holding up “The Hoff” long enough to allow Febvre past into third. It took the Frenchman a further lap to dispose of Fernandez, by which time Gajser was over 11 seconds up the track

Team Motul Honda Motoblouz SR rider Kevin Horgmo, who had started the weekend sixth in the series, was again on the pace, and inherited fifth in the race with Coenen’s crash, keeping the Belgian back to sixth in the race. Renaux could get no higher than seventh, with Pancar eighth, Bonacorsi fighting through a few riders to get to ninth, and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP man Jago Geerts taking tenth with a last lap pass on Herlings.

Ben Watson scored twelfth in both races to again finish in the top ten overall for MRT Racing Team Beta, just behind Herlings who ended the day ninth overall.

Coenen’s sixth looked good enough to still get him on the podium, but Coldenhoff pulled a brave outside pass on Fernandez for third in the race, and his second straight podium result with third overall!

Febvre did his best to hack down Gajser’s lead, but the Slovenian controlled things to the close, claiming his 52nd career GP victory and stretching his Championship lead to 39 points

Last year Gajser was dominant at the MXGP of Switzerland in mixed conditions which could affect the event again, but Febvre insists he has the pace to run with him and make it another Grand Prix not to be missed!

Tim Gajser: “Really happy with this weekend—two solid races. I knew I had to start well because passing is always tough on this track. I started third in the first race and had a great battle with Romain (Febvre) until the end before making the pass. In the second race, I got around Ruben (Fernandez) early and just controlled it from there. Huge thanks to my team and everyone supporting me, and of course the fans who came to support me, this one means a lot!"

Romain Febvre: “Honestly, I’m disappointed. I felt like the fastest rider all weekend. The first race was going well, but we had a race incident with a yellow flag, I lost time and left the door open for Tim (Gajser) to pass. I tried to fight back but made a mistake and crashed. In the second race, I didn’t get the start, and like Tim said, it’s really difficult to pass here. I worked my way to second, but the gap was too big. I just need to keep working harder to finally get the win."

Glenn Coldenhoff: “Not bad for a 34-year-old, I think! I struggled a bit all weekend and was off the pace but starts are everything. I got my second holeshot of the year and that made a big difference. I was freer, could follow Tim for a while, and just felt much better. It’s my third podium in five rounds—that’s crazy. Big thanks to the team, they’ve been amazing. Hopefully we can keep this going."