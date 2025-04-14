“I’ve been pretty pissed off, like not in the greatest mood in general because during the week I feel like I’m not doing anything and then I show up on the weekend and I’m just bumming around,” explained Ken Roczen. “It’s frustrating because my year was going well until it wasn’t. Usually, you deal with an injury for a week or two if you’re racing and it usually ends up getting better. At the moment, it just seems like there’s something else coming to it and getting worse.”

Progressive/ECSTAR Suzuki’s Roczen is grinding out the second half of the 2025 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Roczen suffered a shoulder and ankle injury during the off- week preceding the Birmingham round of the series. He has been subpar during qualifying since the injuries, but when it comes time for the main event Roczen has been able to suffer through the pain and continues to put in good results. His ankle was so bad that he considered not even racing in the Foxborough mud, but gritted it out and nearly pulled off a podium. At Philadelphia, he was even better, leading much of the main and holding on for a podium finish with third.

Round thirteen inside of Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field got off to a chaotic start. Shane McElrath and Aaron Plessinger came together entering the first turn, which pushed a handful of riders wide, including title contenders Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. Justin Barcia escaped with the holeshot on his Rockstar Gas Gas with Roczen in tow. Roczen inherited the lead from Barcia after he went over a berm on lap one. He led for over half the race as Webb and Sexton worked their way through the field. Kenny would get passed by the two title combatants but rode it in for a comfortable third place and his first podium since his win in Daytona.