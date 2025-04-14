“The things that went through my head going in that first turn the, the first start, I felt the thing [wrist] cracking and popping,” said Hampshire, initially worried he’d re-broken the wrist. “It was literally locked in with handlebars, I think it was [Coty] Schock on the inside. I couldn't get out of it and, the things running through your head, it’s like “Man, did you do it [break the wrist] again? A red flag came out and this one definitely worked in my favor. You don't get these chances all the time. I absolutely crushed that second start and it was literally perfect.”

The restart put him up front, but RJ didn’t have the speed to win on this day. He did all he could.

“I just did not feel good at all,” said Hampshire. “I felt like I couldn't get out of my own way, honestly. I was leading the race, led a few laps and was struggling, but I just felt like I had to just hit my marks and do what I could. Haiden [Deegan] got me, Cole [Davies] got me and I was still content. I know the guys that I need to beat. I saw the green 56 [250 East title rival Seth Hammaker] come up beside me at once and I was like, “Okay, we've got to hold on to this thing and just grind this out.

“There wasn't really one section [where he was struggling]. It was just kind of reminding myself, I can't go too fast or try to go too hard because then that was a mistake. I was really, really slow after the quad, you go right, big double right before the finish. I don't know what it was with that section, but all day I just felt like I could not get through it. So I know I was losing a lot of time there. Then before the mechanics’ area, that right-hander, it was so hit or miss whether you got a good drive out or not.”