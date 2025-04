Hear from the podium finishers at the Philadelphia round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SMX World Championship, featuring Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Cole Davies, Haiden Deegan, and RJ Hampshire. The press conference is hosted by Haley Shanley.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, OnTrack School, and Racer X Brand.