Saturday’s Philadelphia Supercross round brought us exactly what we wanted to see: the championship contenders battling each other out front. First, the 250SX East/West Showdown put 250SX West Division points leader Haiden Deegan right into the mix with the top three 250SX East Division contenders Seth Hammaker, Tom Vialle, and RJ Hampshire in the top five as well. Add in Cole Davies, who eventually took the race win, but really all of the contenders were in the mix. Then in the 450SX main event, title rivals Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb tracked one another as they made their way up through the top five. Eventually, Sexton took the win as Webb came through second, slightly cutting the points gap Webb has from 15 points down to 12 points. With only four rounds remaining, it is no doubt these guys know it is crunch time.

“I mean all I can do is really win from here on out,” Sexton said. “I mean, there's not much else that I can do. So, yeah, I'd say it was good. I hadn't won a real main event since Anaheim 1, so it's been a while, and I just wanted to get that win on a normal main event again and just try and ride good the whole race. So, track was tough… But overall, the ride was good, had a really good flow going and just kind of let it come to me today, so that was that was nice.”

While Webb got hung up getting around Ken Roczen as they navigated lappers, Sexton got out front and got some clear track. When it was all said and done, Sexton took the checkered flag over Webb by about two-and-a-half seconds. Sexton gave a fist pump and then turned back and gave Webb a little finger gun point, using the #2’s move against himself. Getting beat and a cherry on top taunt did not sit well with the Yamaha rider. The two fist-bumped before Webb rode off quickly. But Webb’s post-race TV interview alluded to a fire igniting in him.

"We'll come back next weekend and kick his ass," Webbb said to NBC trackside reporter Jason Thomas on the next round in East Rutherford, New Jersey.