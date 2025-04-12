“It’s time to make or break. I felt great all day, and that’s how you do it: one, one, one, one [fastest qualifier in both sessions, heat race win, Main Event win]. I’m looking forward to the next race, but today was awesome. Good, dry track, not like last weekend, and I’m feeling good on the bike. It’s been fun and today was a good step in the right direction.” – Chase Sexton

“It was a barn burner. We battled back the whole time. We both got [caught] up in that first turn [tangle]. He got going in front of me and we were coming through the pack together. He was able to charge through, I was coming with and just hoping I could pass guys just as fast as he did. And I did until we got to Kenny. He got around Kenny and put in two or three sprint laps and kinda dictated the race. I had a bad line [in one corner] and it was killing me. I should have caught up on that first, should’ve started jumping that quad sooner; woulda-shoulda-coulda on a lot of things. But he rode great. We’ll come back next weekend and kick his ass, though. [then, in response to a follow up question] …Like I said, I’m ready for the fight, I’ll be there at the end no matter what.” – Cooper Webb

“When the race time comes, I always seem to buckle up and do what I do. Obviously, I’m not riding the best in general just because I haven’t ridden during the week really since after Indy. It’s been really tough; I’m pretty banged up with the shoulder and the ankle. I know its monotonous to talk about but that’s really what’s holding me back. Especially this track, because we had five right-hand turns to two left-hand turns, and it’s my right ankle. So, I’m [losing] a lot of time in the turn just trying not to put my foot down, because it’s not very fun [to dab the ground at speed]. So I haven’t been in the best spot lately but I’m really trying to keep my head in there. I have a great support team behind me that kinda keeps me out here, because sometimes I do want to quit. But we always come back.” – Ken Roczen, when asked what he’s doing to help his ankle and shoulder injuries heal.