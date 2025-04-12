Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Live Now
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Live Now
MXGP of
Trentino
News
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule
Live Written Updates and Results From Philadelphia Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Philadelphia Supercross

April 12, 2025, 8:00am

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Goooooooood morning race fans! We are back for the second race of the historic four-race swing in the Northeast. Unfortunately, the rain followed us! After the Foxborough mudder last weekend in Massachusetts, rain impacted Friday’s press day (riding sessions cancelled as the track remained covered by tarps) and the race day schedule for today’s Philadelphia Supercross. The track was built and covered immediately after and they will pull the tarps here this morning now that it is race day.

Revised Philadelphia SX schedule: Track walk moved from Friday evening to Saturday morning and no free practice.
Revised Philadelphia SX schedule: Track walk moved from Friday evening to Saturday morning and no free practice. SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     Saturday, April 12
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton (450SX) and Haiden Deegan leads Julien Beaumer (250SX West Division) both by 15 points each, as Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle enter the day tied in the 250SX East Division points lead with RJ Hampshire just three points back. Luckily, those championship leaders and contenders are not the only riders capable of wins. If the conditions are anything like they were last week, who knows what will happen today! 

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

Racer X

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Again, tarps are still on the track as of this morning, but they should be coming off here very soon.

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now