Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Goooooooood morning race fans! We are back for the second race of the historic four-race swing in the Northeast. Unfortunately, the rain followed us! After the Foxborough mudder last weekend in Massachusetts, rain impacted Friday’s press day (riding sessions cancelled as the track remained covered by tarps) and the race day schedule for today’s Philadelphia Supercross. The track was built and covered immediately after and they will pull the tarps here this morning now that it is race day.
PhiladelphiaSaturday, April 12
Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton (450SX) and Haiden Deegan leads Julien Beaumer (250SX West Division) both by 15 points each, as Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle enter the day tied in the 250SX East Division points lead with RJ Hampshire just three points back. Luckily, those championship leaders and contenders are not the only riders capable of wins. If the conditions are anything like they were last week, who knows what will happen today!
Again, tarps are still on the track as of this morning, but they should be coming off here very soon.
