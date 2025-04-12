Pandemonium in Philly
There’s been all sorts of chaos in both the 250SX east and west divisions, and this Saturday in Philadelphia, we’ll get the best of both worlds all in one place when the gate is packed with another 250SX East/West Showdown. In the west, Julien Beaumer trails Haiden Deegan by 14 points and would benefit greatly from a sizable points swing in his favor. In the east Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle are tied for the championship lead, and Philadelphia could be the turning point when one of them makes a break for it in the points. Either way, someone is going to benefit when the checkers fly in Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night. -Aaron Hansel
The Elements
The weather turned Foxborough into an extreme mudder last week, and guess what? The weather report is calling for rain on Saturday in Philadelphia too. We’ve seen the SMX Track Crew work wonders in rainy conditions before, but if it starts pouring after the tarps come off the track, like it did last week, there isn’t a whole lot that can be done about it. We’ll see who benefits if it gets sloppy in Philly. -Hansel
Crowded Up Top
Whoever said it’s lonely at the top must not have been talking about the current situation in the 250SX east division. Not only are Hammaker and Vialle tied for the points lead, but RJ Hampshire is just two points behind them. Chance Hymas, eight points behind the lead duo, isn’t too far out either. Who will emerge with the red plate in Philadelphia? -Hansel
PhiladelphiaSaturday, April 12
First Timer
The first win is always special, and last week Chance Hymas got his first in Foxborough. Sometimes getting that first one is a catalyst that sets off a confidence-inspired chain reaction of victories, too. As mentioned above, this weekend is an East/West Showdown, so getting another win with extra talent on the track might be asking a bit much from Hymas, but hey, you never know what might happen! How will Hymas follow up his first 250SX win on Saturday? -Hansel
First Timer x2
When Hymas won in Foxborough it was the second time in a row a 250SX rider scored his first career SX win. One week prior, rookie Cole Davies put on a fantastic performance on an extremely technical track in Seattle to punch his ticket to the winner’s circle for the first time. Davies wasn’t talked about much before the season, in terms of riders who’d be getting wins and podiums, but the way he’s been riding certainly has everyone’s attention now. What better way to keep it going by backing up his first win with another one in the East/West Showdown? -Hansel
Stretching it Out
Well, just like that, Cooper Webb’s lead is back up to 15 points, but this time we’ve only got five races left for Chase Sexton to regain ground. It’s fair to say Sexton now has to run the table for the rest of the season, because we’ve seen some big point swings over the course of the first 12 rounds. At the same time, however, Sexton needs to be about as close to flawless as he can be because time is running out. Whatever happens in Philadelphia, Sexton can’t afford to let Webb pad his lead. -Hansel
Rain God
Very few people are hoping for rain in Philadelphia, but you know Aaron Plessinger wouldn’t mind! The Red Bull KTM rider is fantastic in the mud, and it showed in Foxborough, where he used his superior wet-weather skills to win the race by almost half a minute ahead of Shane McElrath, who is also great in mud. Afterward Plessinger celebrated by doing a belly flop in a big mud puddle, and if it’s muddy and he goes back-to-back this Saturday, you know we’ll see another wildly entertaining celebration. -Hansel
Back It Up
Shane McElrath had a great ride in Foxborough, claiming his first ever 450SX heat race win, and his first ever 450SX podium. He said in the post-race press conference though that he has been making gains this second half of the season and would love to do it again at a “normal” supercross. Can Shane back it up this weekend in Philly, rain or shine? -Sarah Whitmore
7 For 7
We have had six different winners in six different rounds of 250SX east. Haiden Deegan has been the only rider in 250SX west to win two rounds. So, the question is will someone get their first repeat win of the year (perhaps Hammaker who won the last East/West Showdown), or will we see another new winner for 2025? -Whitmore
Rounding Out The Podium
With Webb and Sexton setting themselves apart this season, especially after Ken Roczen hurt his shoulder, everyone else is vying for that third and final spot on the podium. Justin Barcia has finally been getting better starts and riding like his old self again, in fact, many thought he might grab a podium or even a win in the mud in Foxborough (he ended up fifth). Will he be able to land on the podium this weekend? -Whitmore