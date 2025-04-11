Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

For the second weekend in a row, weather will be the topic of conversation. Teams are still reeling from the devastating rains in Foxborough, and we have more on tap for Philadelphia. There's a chance that rains taper off Saturday afternoon and we get a less muddy version of Monster Energy AMA Supercross than we saw last weekend.

If we do catch a slight break, the racing will look much different. Simply circulating won't cut it. Riders will need to "race" the track and try to pick up the intensity. Putting rhythm sections together consistently is a big factor in lowering lap times on a track like that. Look at how much time Webb made up in the final laps in Foxboro by simply doing a few doubles. When the track is in a slightly better condition, that variable becomes even more important.

Also, the dynamics change a bit for who will do well and why. The mud in Foxboro was so debilitating that riders dabbing their feet (or dragging) was unavoidable. That gives a big edge to the taller riders. Every mistake can be offset by putting their long legs down and stabilizing themselves. For shorter riders, the angle needed to dab their feet is more likely to end up in a crash. They don't have the leg length to put their feet down as a rudder all the way around the track. The cost of a mistake, and there are several of those every lap, is much more punitive. A less muddy racetrack makes it a more level playing field. Riders won't need to put their foot down multiple times in every corner. Mistakes become less likely and less costly. That swings some of the advantage back to the middle. Riders like Webb and JCoop aren't as vulnerable to the endless mistakes. Watch for that to be a visible change in the race dynamic if the rains subside Saturday afternoon.

High Water Marks (DC)

This past weekend saw a couple of brands make bigger splashes than they ever have before in two respective series, Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the FIM World Motocross Championships. Here in the U.S., Benny Bloss had a very good and muddy 450 main event, finishing a career-best seventh in the 450 class, now the high-water mark for Beta. Bloss admitted later that he crashed a couple of times and even made a pit stop.

Over in Europe, Camden McLellan earned a career-best second in the MX2 class, which means Triumph's new high-water mark is a second in Grand Prix competition. And Ducati rider Jeremy Seewer didn't have great finishes, but he holeshot each moto in the MXGP of Sardinia. (In SX, Triumph didn't have a very good night as Austin Forkner ended up crashing in both his heat race and the LCQ and finished fifth, which made him the first rider not to qualify.)

And speaking of Sardinia, the sand track off the coast of Italy could not have been any more different from the conditions that met the riders in Spain a few weeks back. In that deeply muddy race, Fantic riders Glenn Coldenhoff and Andrea Bonacorsi slithered to second and third overall, making that race the best one ever for Fantic. Well, to prove it was no fluke due to weather, Coldenhoff again finished second in Sardinia, while teammate Andrea Bonacorsi was fourth overall this time. It's only a matter of time before one of these Fantic riders gets an actual win.

Also, welcome back to Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings, who finished seventh in the second moto at Sardinia after basically a six-month layoff due to a knee injury. The best sand rider in the world, Herlings was nowhere near 100% as normally the Bullet would be out front at a place like Sardinia.

One more high-water mark: Dutch girls Lotte Van Drunen, Lynn Vale, and Shana Van den Vilst finished 1-2-3 in the WMX division, which is probably no real surprise given that the girls probably grew up on the same sand tracks as Herlings and Coldenhoff! And since the WMX is off this weekend in Europe, Lotte is lining up in MX2 in Trentino. Had she raced MX2 in Sardinia she definitely would have scored points as there were only 18 riders on the gate in the second moto.

Win Ads: Rain or Shine (DC)

We were wondering how the different winners at the Foxborough Supercross would celebrate their muddy win in the pages of this week's Cycle News, and they did not disappoint. Red Bull KTM embraced the muck with a back shot of Plessinger navigating the ruts, while Honda HRC Progressive gave praise to Hymas for how difficult the conditions were and punning, "The competition didn't have a chance." And the Yoshimura ad didn't even show the pipe side of Hymas' bike but went all-in on his belly flop into the mud after his first-ever 250SX win. And with Kawasaki not having their 450 guys in the series at this point, they went with French rider Romain Febvre's MXGP win over in Italy... But how cool would it have been for Kawi to celebrate Southeast Sales-backed Logan Leitzel of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, who finished 9th in the first 450SX he ever qualified for?!