Philadelphia Supercross Press Day

6D Helmets presents your First Look from Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Tom Journet and Mitch Kendra went on the search for subjects after another press day got rained out, this time in Philadelphia. Hear from last week's 250 mudder winner Chance Hymas, Garrett Marchbanks (coming off a podium at the previous 250 West event), returning-from-injury Cade Clason, the always-hilarious and also surging Benny Bloss, plus Honda test rider and YouTube Star (!!!) Trey Canard.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Host: Mitch Kendra

