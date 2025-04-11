After a short hiatus, UnPhiltered is back! In between pounding motos and getting back in racing shape for the Canadian Nationals, "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti sat down to tackle questions on E-bikes, green leader lights, and his upcoming stint up North.
As always, if you want to get in touch with the grumpiest man in American, and now Canadian, motocross, send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.
Hey Phil,
I've seen you on the bike at the WWC and Sherman Branch before and you were on a regular analog MTB. What's your take on E-bikes? Do lots of guys ride them? Are they for recovery days? Or do the hardcore just stick to pure muscle power? My brother says they're purely for sissies, so I'm wondering how many of his moto heroes are actually sissified in his eyes.
Happy Trails!
-Shredder
Shredder,
I’m over the gah-damn E-bike debate. Who gives a flying f$$$! E-bikes have helped the biking industry so much. They've opened a whole new market for people who want to get outside and ride. People with health conditions, people who are overweight and are trying to get their life back on track, beginners, etc. People need to chill. You aren’t going to Nino Schurter and you aren’t going to be a UCI athlete. No one cares about your local KOM at a local trail. I do use my E-bike. I have a Specialized Levo, and I love it. I use it as a TRAINING TOOL! I’m not ripping around in boost giving the bird to people on the trail. I cruise around in eco mode and can keep my recovery ride, a RECOVERY RIDE without having to put 300 watts into the pedals to get up the hills.
E-bike people aren't sissies. E-bike people who are on public trails on boost mode being a pr***, are sissies. That’s where I draw the line. You want to do 18mph on a trail, where a normal bike should be doing 12mph, then you need to get a life, go on the road, or go E-bike racing. It’s a pedal assist bike, meaning it’s meant to assist you along the way. Not turn you into a pedal speedster. Rant over.
-Phil
Phil,
Do you see the green light on your forks when you’re in the lead? Does it distract you?
-David
David,
I’m a fan of the leader lights. This past weekend was a great example of why. You were able to pick out Aaron Plessinger from anywhere on the track. I can’t speak for everyone, but I never noticed the lights. Whenever I was out front I just blacked out anyway, so I’m not sure I even saw what the hell I was doing. Might be a big, big stretch, but maybe we could get a 1-2-3 leader so you could tell who is in a podium spot in a mud race like last weekend.
-Phil
Phil,
I hear rumors that you’re racing the Canadian Nationals? There’s so much false media nowadays that I’m super skeptical. I mean, you just retired! Are you bored already, feeling healthy again, interested in foreign travel, looking for easy money, hit your head maybe? If this is true, what are you thinking?!?
Thank you,
-Stan
Stan,
In my retirement video, I never said I was done racing. My professional career in the U.S. was finished. The grind of SX/MX/SMX is for the birds at 36 years old. To do it and be a top-10 guy consistently is a lot of work. Yes I could have probably done it for another year, but I didn’t want to do SX anymore. If I wanted to ride around and get 15th, sure, but eff that.
The Canadian MX series is eight races. June 1st to August 10th and I’m done. It gives me the ability to still ride and enjoy moto without the full pressure of US races. Let’s be real, it’s A LOT of races and A LOT of stress racing in the U.S. I’m also enjoying riding the Kawi. Obviously I’ve been on a Yamaha for most of my career, but at the end of the day there wasn’t much there. My job is to help rebuild the Walton Kawasaki team. Everyone underestimates teams out of Canada, as well as teams in Australia. They all have a lot of smart people. Does the U.S. have the glitz and glam? Hell yea it does. But glitz and glam don't pay the bills if you're a young kid.
Long story short, I get to still race eight races, fly back and forth from the US to Canada, and keep off the dad bod for a few months longer. Of course, the dollar and cents always has to make sense too.
-Phil