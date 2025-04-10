Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Full Schedule

Worse Than You Thought! Raw Footage from Foxborough Floor

April 10, 2025, 5:10pm

It's not fire from the floor this week, because this one was wet and wild. Tom Journet stacked on the rain gear to show the best of the best in the worst conditions. Brought to you by Sota Fuel!

Sota Fuel: A game-changing electrolyte drink Unlike your average drink, Sota Fuel’s formula is designed to help you ride harder and recover faster. Proudly sponsoring our Infield Raw Footage every race weekend, Sota Fuel is here to back riders like you. So if you're ready to feel the difference on your next ride? Head over to sotafuel.com and use our code 'RACERX' for 10% off and free shipping.

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now