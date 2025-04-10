The 13th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Illness | Out

Anderson will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to an undisclosed health issue. We have reached out to Kawasaki PR and the team is unable to provide any clarification.

Cade Clason – Arm | In

Clason will return to racing this weekend after breaking his arm earlier this season.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence, who bowed out of supercross with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus, is working toward returning for AMA Pro Motocross.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence suffered a torn ACL and meniscus earlier this season and will not race any more supercross this season.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado is working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2.

Ken Roczen – Shoulder, Ankle | In

Roczen hurt his ankle and has also been dealing with a separated AC joint in his right shoulder, both injuries he sustained in a practice crash. He was in pain again in Foxboro, but his team confirmed he's in for this weekend in Philadelphia.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac had hoped to return for the final two supercross races after breaking his fibula, but in a recent Instagram post he said the goal was now to be ready for AMA Pro Motocross...but racing the final supercross is not out of the question.