The city of brotherly love is up next! Philadelphia was a 2024 addition to the series, and we are back for more in 2025. Not only is it a day race, it’s also a 250SX East/West Showdown! The weather is going to once again be a variable and could be a very impactful one like we saw in Foxboro. All three championships will be in play as we steam toward the end of this Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. As soon as we believe we have direction and certainty, fate shows us that we know nothing. I would expect that to continue.

The track in Philly has a lot going on which will be difficult if we get a lot of rain. First things first, the start is fairly long and bends into a tight left. Watch for the inside gates to be a better choice here as the outside gates will have a tough time making such a tight 180 left versus the longer variations that span two lanes.

The first rhythm is a little wonky as there is no immediate option that appears. Riders will certainly attempt to put a triple together here, but normal sections show themselves as a clear fast line. This one doesn’t. If riders can go 3-3-1, that seems to be the best pathway on paper.

The next rhythm section has options, but I like doubling out of the corner, then going 3-4-2. That might not be possible in the mud, of course, and even the four might have to be a step on-step off, but finding ways to triple in wet rhythm sections is crucial to success (think Sexton and Webb in Seattle).