The city of brotherly love is up next! Philadelphia was a 2024 addition to the series, and we are back for more in 2025. Not only is it a day race, it’s also a 250SX East/West Showdown! The weather is going to once again be a variable and could be a very impactful one like we saw in Foxboro. All three championships will be in play as we steam toward the end of this Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. As soon as we believe we have direction and certainty, fate shows us that we know nothing. I would expect that to continue.
The track in Philly has a lot going on which will be difficult if we get a lot of rain. First things first, the start is fairly long and bends into a tight left. Watch for the inside gates to be a better choice here as the outside gates will have a tough time making such a tight 180 left versus the longer variations that span two lanes.
The first rhythm is a little wonky as there is no immediate option that appears. Riders will certainly attempt to put a triple together here, but normal sections show themselves as a clear fast line. This one doesn’t. If riders can go 3-3-1, that seems to be the best pathway on paper.
The next rhythm section has options, but I like doubling out of the corner, then going 3-4-2. That might not be possible in the mud, of course, and even the four might have to be a step on-step off, but finding ways to triple in wet rhythm sections is crucial to success (think Sexton and Webb in Seattle).
A 90 right leads to a triple across the width of Lincoln Financial Field and immediately into another tight right hander. This will be very one-lined as riders then fire under the bridge and down the start straight backwards.
Again, another one-lined left-hand sweeper (all riders will stick to the insides in these corners), and into a rhythm section alongside the sidelines of the stadium. This rhythm is set up for a step-over-tabletop and then 3-3. This section has a clear ask versus the section I mentioned right after the start.
A 180 left brings riders into a small double and immediately into a whoops section. These Philly whoops were tricky last year and saw Webb go down on the final lap (after bumping Anderson). I expect a ruttier, softer, wetter version in 2025 with jumping being the method of choice. If we have a dry track, the double jump before the whoops is a coup for blitzers as it gives momentum to enter with.
The finish line jump follows a right hand 180 and into a small double before angling over the bridge. Riders will want to protect their left side over the finish and into the bridge as that will give them the inside again through the upcoming sandy left hander. Exiting the sand brings riders back to the first corner for lap two.
This track has a lot of one-lined sections so riders will have to be very tactical about when to make their moves. The bowl berms after rhythm sections and the corner before the finish line stand out as potential block pass opportunities.
Who’s Hot
Chance Hymas won the first main event of his career which was also his first podium! Hymas needed this bump, but a mud race makes sense to get the ball rolling. His experience with off-road racing certainly played a role here.
Privateers en masse flexed their mud muscles in Foxboro. With Philly shaping up for more mud, could we see them rule the showdown, too?
Aaron Plessinger won the second main event of his career, and it was a popular win. There have been a few races where we questioned his mud prowess but with wins last year at a wet San Diego and this latest victory in Foxboro, rest assured, he is who we thought he was.
Shane McElrath backed up a heat race win with a shocking second place in the main event. He has a strong mud history so it shouldn’t be as shocking as it was. Great result for a great dude.
It’s strange for Cooper Webb to be in this list with a third-place finish but his last lap heroics are the stuff championships are made of. His 15-point lead looms large with five rounds to go.
Cole Davies is coming off his first ever win and is booming with confidence as we enter the second of three showdowns.
Dean Wilson is making his Honda HRC debut, and this is not a high pressure situation. He is in the twilight of his career and will be a fun presence in red.
Who’s Not
Tom Vialle’s end-of-race folly was brutally punishing. He is now tied for the 250SX East lead and has an absolute dogfight on his hands.
Chase Sexton lost four more points, but it was the “how” that was the most troubling. He was looking good to cut the lead back down and this was after a dominating heat race win. These subtle misses are continuing to add up.
Jason Anderson is out for the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross without any real clarity as to what is going on over there. Strange times.
Bold Predictions
Aaron Plessinger is formally accused of owning and operating the weather manipulator from Geostorm.
Tom Vialle misses the Philadelphia round of the series and is later found still stuck in Gillette Stadium. His POV for this weekend's Monster Jam is incredible, though.
Dayton Briggs comes out in opening ceremonies and TikTok collectively celebrates.
Steve Matthes complains that Seth Hammaker’s hometown is two hours away after the broadcast refers to it as his home race.
My Picks
250
Deegs
450
AP7