World Supercross Set to Return to Australia in 2025

The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

World Supercross Returns to Australia With First Ever Gold Coast Race in 2025

World Supercross is set to race on the Gold Coast for the first time, adding another world-class destination to the 2025 championship calendar

Supercross meets paradise as the world’s top riders take on the adrenaline-fueled showdown in one of Australia’s most iconic sporting locations

Fans can register now for early access to tickets

GOLD COAST: World Supercross is heading back to Australia in 2025, and for the first time ever, the action is heading to the Gold Coast. Following last year's epic double-header in Perth, the world championship is heading back down under to a brand-new location, as the world's best supercross riders once again battle for supremacy at the Cbus Super Stadium.

Set against the backdrop of world-famous beaches, vibrant nightlife and perpetual sunshine, fans can expect non-stop action, intense rivalries, and an unforgettable experience in a city built for entertainment. The Gold Coast joins a growing list of world-class sporting destinations on the season four calendar, following the reveal of London, Buenos Aires, and Cape Town as major new racing locations.

Tim Mander, Minister for Sport and Racing, said:

“Sun, surf and supercross. This is the perfect event for the Gold Coast, for tourists and motorsport enthusiasts alike! This is a global event with huge reach, another fantastic addition to the Queensland sporting calendar, and a great opportunity for kids to be inspired to get involved in sport and active recreation.”

The latest addition will see elite supercross riders go wheel-to-wheel in-front of a nation and fanbase steeped in supercross heritage. Last season, World Supercross thrilled Australian fans in Perth as both eventual world champions Eli Tomac (450cc) and Shane McElrath (250cc) dominated the action, taking the wins on both days, amongst some fierce competition.

Tom Burwell, Chief Executive Officer at World Supercross, said:

“I absolutely loved being down on the West Coast last season! The fans were fantastic, and we know the passion of Australia’s supercross fans runs deep across the country. So that’s why we’re bringing World Supercross to the Gold Coast, offering a chance for even more local fans to experience the world’s best riders in action up close. At an incredible venue, in front of what I'm sure will be an electric crowd, I can’t wait to see the racing unfold in yet another continent – bring it on.”

Kristian Blundell, Cbus Super Stadium Manager, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing the FIM World Supercross Championship to the Gold Coast for the first time, and we can’t wait to see the field transformed into a dirt track for the world’s best riders to test their speed and skill. With Monster Jam and Nitro Circus already under our belt, Cbus Super Stadium is fast becoming the home of major motorsport events, further showcasing the versatility of the venue.”

This expansion underscores the World Supercross vision to grow the sport globally and deliver world-class racing alongside exceptional fan experiences. The 2025 calendar is poised to be the most thrilling and diverse yet, with even more race locations and the complete season calendar set to be announced later this month.

Fans can sign up for early access to Australian GP tickets at wsxchampionship.com/sign-up-gold-coast-2025/.

For more information, please visit www.wsxchampionship.com.