I dunno man, I would stay with the Austrian group if I were Chase and Kier Sexton, but again, I don’t have all the details. There’s definitely some smoke there with the Sexton/Kawasaki thing because I know teams who are talking to current Kawi rider Jason Anderson, which means he either thinks or knows he’s out after this year. That contradicts what Kawasaki manager Dan Fahie told me at Daytona about trying to re-sign Anderson but hey, life comes at you fast, right? Jason’s absence has a cone of silence around it right now. We saw it was health reasons (Jason’s health, not that of his family) on Kawasaki social, but we had heard nothing was wrong up until his exit from the series. Also, I’ve been around a long time now and yes, I know we got told #21 would be back for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he wouldn’t be the first rider to just call it early once he knows he won’t be coming back to the team the next year. Stay tuned…

Chance Hymas was in danger of not even making the fast 40 until later in his practice when he got a clean lap in to secure the spot. From there he started well, took the lead after two laps and took off for his first career win! They don’t ask how, they just ask how many, and I’m sure Hymas, who’s had another so-so season here, will take the win going forward and hope it propels him to a new level. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with a factory Honda HRC Progressive ride and last summer Hymas was starting to find that new level until he got injured again. Then he had to restart the process and here we are, with Hymas still waiting to be “the guy,” or at least one of “the guys.” Maybe this will do it or maybe this is just a massive mudder where he stayed up and clean?

Super awesome to see Cullin Park grab the second spot in 250SX and that’s a career best for him as well. Park was on the PulpMX Show talking about his strong start to the season and also how he got a late start this year, as he didn’t know if the team was going to bring him back or not. That’s odd because Park’s been on the team for a while, has produced good results (not great but good), and it seems like the team sort of strings him along each year. Heck, last year they let Coty Schock go in November, and Schock was fortunate to get on with the ClubMX guys. His career has gone upward since. Maybe Phoenix Honda takes Park for granted a bit? I don’t know man, but Park’s a great guy, he just got second, and he’s fifth overall right now in 250SX East.