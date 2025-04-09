Lotte van Drunen to Race MX2 at MXGP of Trentino After Dominating WMX Round 1 in Sardinia

The following press release is from Yamaha Europe:

In a performance that highlighted her immense talent and mental strength, defending FIM Women's Motocross World Champion Lotte Van Drunen swept the opening round of the 2025 WMX World Championship with a perfect 1-1 showing in the deep sand of Riola Sardo last weekend. The 17-year-old Dutch wonder’s performance came despite battling some health challenges leading into the event.

"I lost three kilos during the week," van Drunen revealed in a post-race interview, her eyes still reflecting the mix of exhaustion and elation that defined her weekend. "There were moments I wasn't sure I could even race."

Those doubts never materialized on the track, where the De Baets Yamaha Supported MX rider attacked the notorious Sardinian sand aboard her YZ250F with trademark aggression, gapping the field in both motos to manage a comfortable lead at the checkered flag.