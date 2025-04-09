Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Full Schedule

Haiden and Hailie Deegan to Appear on Fox & Friends April 10 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern for National Siblings Day

April 9, 2025, 3:30pm
This weekend, the 13th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ahead of the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns this season, Haiden Deegan will get some airtime live on the national stage. 

Haiden and his older sister Hailie, who is racing 2025 Indy NXT professionally (part of IndyCar), will be on Fox & Friends Thursday (April 10) morning at 8:50 a.m. Eastern for National Siblings Day. Haiden Deegan is currently leading the 250SX West Division Championship, as he enters this weekend with a 14-point gap over KTM's Julien BeaumerKen Roczen was on the live morning show back in April 2023 ahead of the 2023 East Rutherford SX.

SupercrossLIVE posted to X:

"Tune in to Fox & Friends tomorrow morning at 8:50 AM Eastern to see the athlete Deegan siblings Haiden and Hailie for National Siblings Day."

Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 149
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 135
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 129
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 119
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 99
Full Standings

