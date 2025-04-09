Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
AJ Catanzaro’s Moto Academy Launches Supercross Training Facility Winchester Speed Park

April 9, 2025, 9:00am
The following press release is from The Moto Academy:

The Moto Academy Launches First-of-Its-Kind Supercross Training Facility at Winchester Speed Park
Bringing Pro-Level Supercross to Riders of All Ages and Skill Levels in a Safe, Controlled Environment

Winchester, NH – The Moto Academy is proud to announce the grand opening of its groundbreaking Supercross track at Winchester Speed Park, the first facility of its kind in the region dedicated to helping riders of every age and experience level develop their skills on true supercross-style obstacles—all in a safe, structured environment.

This unique addition to Winchester Speed Park marks a major milestone for motocross in New England. Designed to replicate the style and features of professional supercross tracks, the Moto Academy Supercross course gives everyday riders the opportunity to train like the pros without the risks typically associated with full-scale tracks. The track is built specifically to be progressive, approachable, and safe, making it the perfect training ground for everyone—from first-timers to seasoned racers looking to sharpen their technique.

New England native and professional Supercross athlete AJ Catanzaro, founder of The Moto Academy, is the driving force behind the project. Having learned to ride at tracks in New England himself, Catanzaro is passionate about giving back to the region that shaped him.

“At The Moto Academy our goal is to build community," said Catanzaro. “I was brought up in Connecticut so the New England community always has a place in my heart and I feel like the timing is completely perfect to partner with a local facility and just take it to the next level. Winchester Speed Park is a place where I learned how to ride Supercross... getting a feeling of racing under the lights riding a technical track, learning whoops, learning the rhythm sections, and really dipping my feet into the world of Supercross this track is what started it for me.”

The Moto Academy Supercross track will also serve as a training base for Moto Academy students, offering hands-on coaching sessions, clinics, and exclusive content designed to accelerate rider development.

This facility isn’t just a track—it’s a movement. Moto Academy is rewriting what’s possible in rider education, and it all starts here in the heart of New England.

For more information, training schedules, and to sign up for sessions, visit www.TheMotoAcademy.com.

