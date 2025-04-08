Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Full Schedule

Levi Kitchen Back Riding Again Following Daytona SX Crash, Prepping for Pro Motocross

April 8, 2025, 11:15am
Levi Kitchen Back Riding Again Following Daytona SX Crash, Prepping for Pro Motocross

Levi Kitchen is back riding after his brutal crash at the Daytona Supercross on March 1. Kitchen had a bad crash in the Daytona 250SX main event where he went face first into the Florida dirt. The race was red flagged for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him and his crash resulted in a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his upper back.

The Washington native scored ninth and first in the first two rounds of the 250SX East Division Championship and was contending for the title until his Daytona crash. He is out for the supercross season. 

On Monday, he posted a video a video on Instagram of him riding a Kawasaki KX450, testing for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Pro Motocross season kicks off on May 24 in California.

He posted on Instagram:

"Oh boy. Feels good to be back 😎"

Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now