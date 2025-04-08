Levi Kitchen Back Riding Again Following Daytona SX Crash, Prepping for Pro Motocross

Levi Kitchen is back riding after his brutal crash at the Daytona Supercross on March 1. Kitchen had a bad crash in the Daytona 250SX main event where he went face first into the Florida dirt. The race was red flagged for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him and his crash resulted in a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his upper back.

The Washington native scored ninth and first in the first two rounds of the 250SX East Division Championship and was contending for the title until his Daytona crash. He is out for the supercross season.

On Monday, he posted a video a video on Instagram of him riding a Kawasaki KX450, testing for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Pro Motocross season kicks off on May 24 in California.

He posted on Instagram: