Exclusive Racer X GlampGround Camping Available for 2025 Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway

Racer X GlampGround Set to Provide Luxury Camping Experience for 2025 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway

Reservations Now Available Through Partnership with The Pop-Up BNB

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – MX Sports, host organizer of the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN), has introduced an exciting addition to camping options for the annual global spectacle that will make its highly anticipated return to the United States on October 2-5 with a maiden visit to Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway. In partnership with The Pop-Up BNB, a mobile glamping hotel service, the brand new Racer X GlampGround will provide an exclusive luxury camping option for any fans looking to create a truly memorable MXoN experience filled with one-of-a-kind interactions and fun for the whole family.

A total of 50 tent sites will comprise the Racer X GlampGround and are now available for rent via www.MXoNUSA.com, ranging from $1,250 for an unfurnished tent (ready for your own amenities) to $1,750 for a prepared tent with multiple beds. All pricing is for a three-night stay (Thursday-Sunday), with an option for “late check-out” on Monday. Several add-ons, like electricity banks and propane heaters, are also available to provide enhancements to any tent. Also included with each reservation is a welcome package from Racer X, featuring things like a digital subscription to the magazine, a Racer X branded koozie, a Racer X GlampGround sticker, a stainless-steel insulated cup, and more.

“We are incredibly excited to provide a truly unique luxury option for those looking to turn their MXoN experience into an extended stay and create memories that will last a lifetime,” said Tim Cotter, Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Camping and the sport of motocross go hand-in-hand, and with the world’s single-biggest motocross race coming back to the U.S. we wanted to introduce an opportunity for fans to fully immerse themselves in this prestigious event. The Racer X GlampGround will be the first of its kind for a high-profile motocross event here in the states and we hope it sets a new standard for what a camping experience can look like at motorsports events.”

The Racer X GlampGround will be an exclusive space, with its own private footprint that provides access only to those staying in the tents, and will feature a pair of site hosts, from Racer X and The Pop-Up BNB, respectively. The grounds will sit a short walk to and from the racetrack and will kick off the weekend with a welcome mixer on Thursday evening hosted by Racer X, featuring publication personalities like Founder and Editor-in-Chief Davey Coombs, Senior Online Content Manager Mitch Kendra, Contributor and PulpMX Founder Steve Matthes, Contributor and Peacock/NBC Trackside Reporter Jason Thomas, along with Editorial Director and Pro Motocross on Peacock/NBC host Jason Weigandt. Glampers will also receive special visits from American motocross legends throughout the weekend.

The grounds will feature family friendly amenities like a fire pit and cornhole boards in addition to nearby parking and showers, as well as dedicated restrooms. Each furnished glampsite includes the following:

Queen or Twin Mattress

(based on selection)

(based on selection) Linens/Bedding

Sleeping Pillows

2 Camp Chairs

Side Table

Floor Rugs

Camp Towel (for wiping feet)

Luggage Rack Bench

2 Lanterns

String Lights

First Aid Kit

Supply Bin

(games, trash bags, lighter, etc.)

Space is limited for the Racer X GlampGround and is expected to sell out quickly, so interested parties are encouraged to act now and reserve a spot for this luxury MXoN experience!