Watch: Foxborough SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, and More
Video highlights from the 12th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Foxborough Supercross was the sixth 250SX East Division round. This race was also round 12 of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Chance Hymas (Honda) scored his first 250SX career win as Cullin Park (Honda) and Gage Linville (KTM) rounded out the podium, as all three riders scored their maiden podiums. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) and Tom Vialle (KTM) leave tied for the championship lead.
Aaron Plessinger (KTM) took the 450SX main event win over Shane McElrath (Honda) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Webb continues to lead the 450SX standings.
Check out the post-race videos for the Foxborough Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.
Foxborough Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2025 - Round 11, Seattle | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/29/25 | Motorsports on NBC
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #12 Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 12 - Foxborough, MA - April 5, 2025
Foxborough SX Results
Foxborough - 250SX EastApril 5, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chance Hymas
|9:42.219
|1:20.314
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|2
|Cullin Park
|10:14.065
|31.846
|1:23.657
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Gage Linville
|10:57.036
|42.972
|1:31.192
|Lake Park, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Justin Rodbell
|11:11.594
|14.559
|1:27.931
|Prince Frederick, MD
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|12:12.249
|1:00.655
|1:30.191
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
Foxborough - 450SXApril 5, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|15:21.939
|1:17.584
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Shane McElrath
|15:47.859
|25.920
|1:21.648
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Cooper Webb
|16:53.118
|1:05.259
|1:34.623
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|17:04.840
|11.723
|1:24.856
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|17:07.000
|2.161
|1:23.525
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|99
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|96
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|91
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|89
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|256
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|241
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|220
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|187
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|186