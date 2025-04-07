No one is more positive when a mud race is on the horizon. Actually, no one is more positive and happy about life, in general, than Aaron Plessinger. Even he was worried, though.

“Yeah, I mean I was I was nervous because in a mud race you never really know what's going to happen,” he said, with a laugh, of course. “You can be as confident as you as you can be. But when that gate drops, you never really know what's going to happen. Like, in the 250 race, the big crash in the in the first turn. So you just got to be ready. You just got to be alert. And if you make it out of the first turn clean, you’ve got to push to the front and get to the front as soon as you can, if you didn't get the holeshot. So That's what I just tried to do. I tried to keep it on two wheels after I got into the front, and knew Shane was right behind me for a second, and then, you know, after I got the lead, I, I just kind of cruised it on in. I mean, it was a tough cruise! [Laughs] It wasn't easy by any means. Boots were getting stuck in the mud. Lappers everywhere. Yeah, it was tough, but a lot of fun.”

Plessinger is the son of AMA Hall of Famer and all-time mud rider Scott Plessinger, a multi-time Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) and AMA Hare Scrambles Champion. This one was so tough, though, that he didn’t think dad understood.

“San Diego [last year which Plessinger won] was a little muddy. This was a whole different breed,” Aaron said. “When the rain stopped, the mud just tacked up and it got so, so heavy. When your foot touched the ground, it almost wanted to stick there. And so it was really, really important to, if you had skis out, keep them right above the mud. It’s hard to explain unless you were out there. After the heat race, my dad was my dad was texting my wife, telling me to stand up! [Laughs]. I wish he was here because that was a lot harder of a task than any other old mud race! That main event really took it out of me. I'm pretty tired now. I'm going to go rest up tonight and rest happy.”