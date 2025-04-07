The Foxborough Supercross over the weekend was a game of survival. The SMX Track Crew did their best, the AMA adjusted the schedule as best they could, but this one just turned out to be a quagmire. Bikes stuck, riders stranded, every session it was getting more and more difficult. Saturday’s 12th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross came down to keeping your bike in good enough shape to get to the finish line and not getting stuck either in a hole or on the face of a jump. It was a chaotic night, which saw lots of odd results. Truly, none of them might be wilder than Gage Linville’s night.
Linville’s finishes so far this season in the four main events he made: 12-14-20-20. He's dealt with a finger injury and had not put in results close to his potential. From what we hear, his speed at the practice track has been pretty damn good, but he has not been able to translate it to race day. On Friday, he told us: “I feel like I’ve been riding good, just gotta have a little bit of luck on my side and put myself in better spots.”
“My goals for this weekend and the rest of this season are same as they’ve been: let’s get closer to the top ten,” he continued. “I’ve been scratching it but I’m ready to get into it. I’ve had a good couple of weeks of practice in the off weeks. I’m excited.”
Linville was 19th in qualifying then sixth in his heat: “The heat race, I think I got sixth and that was like I was pretty pumped with that, that's my best finish.”
But disaster struck in the first turn when RJ Hampshire went down in front of the field and collected a handful of riders, Linville included. The #75 got up and going again, with no idea on his positioning throughout the entire race. Hell, watching from the press box it was hard for us to pick out which rider was where and who was a lap down.
In the first video on the post below, watch as Linville gets up and moves his left arm around to check for injury.
When the checkered flag flew, Linville came through and met his mechanic who shared the unbelievable news: the #75 machine scored the final spot on the podium.
“I’m pretty speechless right now, I really don’t have words,” a flabbergasted Linville said in his post-race TV interview. “As a kid, you’ve always dreamed of this moment and for this moment to come true, is just unreal. Yeah, I’m really speechless right now.”
In the post-race press conference, Linville revealed some shocking information: he almost pulled off after the first turn crash! Racing for Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM, a small, private team effort based out of Florida, Linville weighed the risk vs reward of remounting and fighting through a muddy race just to ruin his bike.
“I was really close to just pulling in,” he said. “As a privateer, I didn't want to destroy my bike for next weekend. But I said, ‘I can't quit.’”
And when he got going again, he had no idea what position he was in.
“I had no clue what position I was in the whole race,” Linville said. “My mechanic, we didn't even use the pit board, and he gave me hand signals, believe it or not. And I came around and he just gave me thumbs down. And after that he started giving me thumbs up. And the last four laps I knew I passed some people, and my best career finish has been 11th. So, my goal was, I got to get top ten. So, when I crossed the line, I thought, ‘Okay, maybe I'm close to the 10th mark’ and the last three laps he just didn't even give me no signals! I'm like, well, just go for it for there. And I came off and they told me I was in third. And it was like, I still can't believe it.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chance Hymas
|9:42.219
|1:20.314
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|2
|Cullin Park
|10:14.065
|31.846
|1:23.657
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Gage Linville
|10:57.036
|42.972
|1:31.192
|Lake Park, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
“Until the checkered flag, I was hoping for a 10th place,” Linville added. “Like I knew I passed some guys, I didn't know how many. So, I was really hoping for maybe a top ten. And that would have been a win in my book.”
Safe to say staying on the track was damn worth it for the #75!
Yes, he would he have liked to podium in normal conditions but as Jason Thomas said in his Breakdown recap column this morning, “When opportunity presents itself, it can’t be overstated how important it is to step up to meet it.”
Linville finally got a little bit of that luck he mentioned on Friday! And with special New England Patriots gear and players from the NFL team in attendance and under the DBD Racing team’s tent Saturday, Linville’s podium was an unreal, cherry on top moment. Congrats to Linville, team owner Max, and the entire DBD crew. Safe to say this race will be one these guys never forget!