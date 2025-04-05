About a week after parting ways with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, Mark Fineis has landed a new home. The Indiana native has joined the joins the Partzilla Power Blasting PRMX Racing Team and will make his debut with the Kawasaki-backed team today at the Foxborough Supercross.

This morning, we caught up with Fineis, who provided some insight on his split from ClubMX.

“It's not a bad program," Fineis said on ClubMX. "Their program is great. It's just not for me. And it's slowly kind of just ate at me a little bit. Like I had this belief that what I was doing wasn't beneficial. And once I lost that belief and I didn't see progress, I stopped having fun. And it became like a 9 to 5 to me. And I just didn't...I didn't want to race. I didn't even want to train. I didn't want to work out which, working out is my favorite part of the day. That that is what I look forward to is working out and it just it killed it.”

Team owner Julien Perrier told me with Preston Boespflug out following surgery after his knee injury at the Indianapolis Supercross, a spot opened up for Fineis. He is excited to have Fineis join the team, which will see the return of Cade Clason back in the 450SX Class next weekend as he returns from a broken arm earlier this season.

Now, Fineis is fully focused on what he can do on a PRMX Kawasaki KX250. For today’s weather-impacted schedule that features just one qualifying session for each group, the goal is to qualify into the main event.

"Expectations... Well, first I want to make the main event," Fineis said. "It's like we're down to one qualifying session now so it's all or nothing. So, I kind of I want to make it in right."

Check out the full interview we did this morning during the weather delay.