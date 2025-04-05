Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Live Now
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Live Now
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
Full Schedule
Mark Fineis Signs with Partzilla Power Blasting PRMX Racing Team, Set for Foxborough SX Debut

April 5, 2025, 1:50pm

About a week after parting ways with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, Mark Fineis has landed a new home. The Indiana native has joined the joins the Partzilla Power Blasting PRMX Racing Team and will make his debut with the Kawasaki-backed team today at the Foxborough Supercross.

This morning, we caught up with Fineis, who provided some insight on his split from ClubMX.

“It's not a bad program," Fineis said on ClubMX. "Their program is great. It's just not for me. And it's slowly kind of just ate at me a little bit. Like I had this belief that what I was doing wasn't beneficial. And once I lost that belief and I didn't see progress, I stopped having fun. And it became like a 9 to 5 to me. And I just didn't...I didn't want to race. I didn't even want to train. I didn't want to work out which, working out is my favorite part of the day. That that is what I look forward to is working out and it just it killed it.”

Team owner Julien Perrier told me with Preston Boespflug out following surgery after his knee injury at the Indianapolis Supercross, a spot opened up for Fineis. He is excited to have Fineis join the team, which will see the return of Cade Clason back in the 450SX Class next weekend as he returns from a broken arm earlier this season.

Now, Fineis is fully focused on what he can do on a PRMX Kawasaki KX250. For today’s weather-impacted schedule that features just one qualifying session for each group, the goal is to qualify into the main event.

"Expectations... Well, first I want to make the main event," Fineis said. "It's like we're down to one qualifying session now so it's all or nothing. So, I kind of I want to make it in right."

Check out the full interview we did this morning during the weather delay.

  • Mark Fineis' Kawasaki KX250.
    Mark Fineis' Kawasaki KX250. Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mark Fineis
    Mark Fineis Mitch Kendra
  • Mark Fineis
    Mark Fineis Mitch Kendra
