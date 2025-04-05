You know the main storylines in the championships: Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton by 11 points in the premier class as 2024 250SX East Champion Tom Vialle leads 250SX West RJ Hampshire by ten points in the 250SX East Division Championship as we enter round six. Webb and Sexton have been the class of the field lately, but again, with weather expected to impact tonight, you never know what could happen.

And for Vialle, there has been five different 250SX East winners in the first five rounds, but his name is missing from the list. His season-best is a second (twice) but he is the only rider to score inside the top five at every round so far this season (his main event finishes entering today are 5-4-2-2-3). Vialle wants to make it sixth different winners in the first sixth rounds and end the night at the top of the podium. Will he? Or will someone else step up?

Again, tarps are still on the track as of this morning, but they should be coming off here very soon. Stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates throughout the entire day.