Eli Tomac is back on his Yamaha YZ450F. About seven weeks after surgery on February 14, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider is back riding his personal test track in Colorado. And as you will see below, this is not just basic turn track stuff, he is back to hauling the mail!

He posted on Instagram:

“Back at it! Goal as of now is @promotocross round 1, would love to sneak in the last round of SX, but we’ll see where the next couple of weeks take us. 🦵😅”

Tomac, who suffered a broken left fibula during qualifying at the Tampa SX but still raced his both his heat race and the main event, finished 17th before finding out his leg was broken a few days later. Now well into his recovery process, Tomac is back riding as he hopes to make a run at a fifth 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which he won in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022.

The Pro Motocross season kicks off on May 24 in California. But maybe if we are lucky, we see the two-time 450SX Champion get one final supercross gate drop in Salt Lake City, Utah (May 11) first? Plus, there are rumors he may want to keep racing in 2026. Stay tuned as we lean more information on Tomac's return to racing.