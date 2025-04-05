Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
Eli Tomac Back Riding Seven Weeks After Surgery

April 5, 2025, 12:35am
Eli Tomac is back on his Yamaha YZ450F. About seven weeks after surgery on February 14, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider is back riding his personal test track in Colorado. And as you will see below, this is not just basic turn track stuff, he is back to hauling the mail!

He posted on Instagram:

“Back at it! Goal as of now is @promotocross round 1, would love to sneak in the last round of SX, but we’ll see where the next couple of weeks take us. 🦵😅”

Tomac, who suffered a broken left fibula during qualifying at the Tampa SX but still raced his both his heat race and the main event, finished 17th before finding out his leg was broken a few days later. Now well into his recovery process, Tomac is back riding as he hopes to make a run at a fifth 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which he won in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022.

The Pro Motocross season kicks off on May 24 in California. But maybe if we are lucky, we see the two-time 450SX Champion get one final supercross gate drop in Salt Lake City, Utah (May 11) first? Plus, there are rumors he may want to keep racing in 2026. Stay tuned as we lean more information on Tomac's return to racing.

