Gillette Stadium will host round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend. unfortunately, press day riding was cancelled due to weather earlier this week as the SMX Track Crew covered the build to preserve it for race day. We will see an updated race day schedule, similar to the Seattle SX last weekend.

Check out some press day interviews with Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM team owner Max Schwartz and rider Gage Linville with their awesome New England Patriots setup and SMX Next – Supercross amateurs Grayson Townsend, Alex Fedortsov, Ryder Malinoski, and New England native Russell Buccheri.

Hosts: Mitch Kendra

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

