On Saturday, riders will race the 12th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (and the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship) in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This race will be round 12 for the 450SX Class and round six of the 250SX East Division Championship.
This race will also be the fourth and final qualifying round for the SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship. On Saturday, riders will have one final chance to qualifying for the championship finale coming up April 26 in Pennsylvania.
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.
The night show (heat races, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Foxborough also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also takes place this weekend. The MXGP paddock is set for the MXGP of Sardegna. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can also watch the second motos live on CBS Sports on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific (MX2) and 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific (MXGP).
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Supercross
FoxboroughSMX Next - Supercross Qualifying Round
Saturday, April 5
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)WMX and EMX125
Sunday, April 6
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveApril 5 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveApril 5 - 8:10 AM
- WMX Race 1LiveApril 5 - 8:50 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveApril 5 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveApril 5 - 11:15 AM
- WMX Race 2LiveApril 6 - 3:35 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveApril 6 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveApril 6 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 6 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 6 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 6 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 6 - 11:00 AM
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: All Times Local to Foxborough, Massachusetts (Eastern time)
Foxborough Supercross
Foxborough Supercross Race Center
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|34
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|39
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|Honda CRF250R
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
MXGP of Sardegna
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Gillette Stadium
Address: 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Foxborough Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|89
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|86
|4
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|78
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|225
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|177
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|176
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|984
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|957
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|879
|4
|Liam Everts
|769
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|710
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|
Jorge Prado
|996
|2
|Tim Gajser
|986
|3
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|944
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|687
|5
|Romain Febvre
|651