Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
Full Schedule

Birmingham Recap, Foxborough Preview and Entry List: SMX Next - Supercross

April 4, 2025, 10:35am

This weekend, the fourth and final qualifying race for the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship will take place in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Riders have either one final shot to qualify for the finale or get one more gate drop and gain experience if they are already qualified.

In this Racer X roundtable, our trio of Mitch Kendra, Cody Darr, and Travis Delnicki dig into the Birmingham results, preview the Foxborough round, cover injured riders, and talk about the new faces we are seeing in the program.

Tune into the race live this Saturday night via Peacock.

Foxborough SMX Next – Supercross Entry List

NumberMFG.LastCityState
16GASKlark RobbinsShamongNJ
18KAWLanden GordonAtascaderoCA
21KAWEnzo TemmermanVisaliaCA
22KTMLogan RigginsEasleySC
23HUSLandon GibsonPeachtree CityGA
27KAWVincent WeyMuriettaCA
34KAWReece WheatonIrwinPA
46KTMLuke FauserMidlandPA
47YAMHayes EdwardsMontgomeryTX
50YAMChace LawtonCleremontFL
67YAMCarter MalcolmElizabethCO
72YAMGavin BettsHalf MoonNY
87HONGrayson TownsendSt GeorgeUT
107GASJordan RenfroLake ParkGA
124HONBrock WalkerFt. WorthTX
132HONLeum OehlofCairoGA
140KTMRussell BuccheriDuxburyMA
177YAMKade JohnsonHideawayTX
191KTMCarson MainquistHasletTX
222KAWJonathan GetzOld TownFL
492YAMLandon HartzChelseaAL
600YAMAlexander FedortsovHillandaleFL
674GASCarson MillikanSurpriseAZ
809YAMBrayden EhlermannWesttownNY
981YAMRyder MalinoskiWyomingMN
  • Supercross

    Foxborough

     SMX Next - Supercross Qualifying Round
    Saturday, April 5
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 5 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 5 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 5 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 5 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Foxborough Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
