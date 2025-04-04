Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

Antonio Cairoli to Fill in for Mattia Guadagnini at MXGP of Trentino April 12 and 13

April 4, 2025, 11:45am
The following press release is form Ducati:

Cairoli steps in for Guadagnini in Trentino MXGP

Antonio Cairoli will race alongside Jeremy Seewer in the Monster Energy MXGP of Trentino, scheduled for April 12 and 13 on the “Il Ciclamino” circuit at Pietramurata (TN).

The nine-time world motocross champion, star of the Ducati World Premiere - Desmo450 MX broadcast online yesterday afternoon, will replace Mattia Guadagnini, who was injured in training last week in Sardinia, with the colours of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team.

Antonio Cairoli:

“I enthusiastically accepted Ducati’s request to race in MXGP at Pietramurata as a replacement for Mattia Guadagnini, to whom I extend my best wishes for a speedy recovery. Even though I wasn’t expecting to return to racing so soon this year, I will use these few days that separate me from the Trentino GP to train and be in the best possible condition on 12 and 13 April. It will also be the perfect opportunity to greet all my fans and Ducati’s fans on the occasion of the launch of the production Desmo450 MX.” 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Trentino (Italy)

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, April 13
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      April 12 - 7:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 12 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 12 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 12 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 13 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 13 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 13 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 13 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Trentino MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
