Antonio Cairoli to Fill in for Mattia Guadagnini at MXGP of Trentino April 12 and 13

The following press release is form Ducati:

Cairoli steps in for Guadagnini in Trentino MXGP

Antonio Cairoli will race alongside Jeremy Seewer in the Monster Energy MXGP of Trentino, scheduled for April 12 and 13 on the “Il Ciclamino” circuit at Pietramurata (TN).

The nine-time world motocross champion, star of the Ducati World Premiere - Desmo450 MX broadcast online yesterday afternoon, will replace Mattia Guadagnini, who was injured in training last week in Sardinia, with the colours of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team.