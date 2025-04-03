Hear Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton break down the battle for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross victory in Seattle, Washington. From jump lines to race strategy and championship series' momentum, it's all you need to know from the title rivals in six minutes. Presented by Fly Racing.

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2025 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.