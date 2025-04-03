Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Sexton and Webb Describe Seattle Battle

April 3, 2025, 8:30am

Hear Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton break down the battle for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross victory in Seattle, Washington. From jump lines to race strategy and championship series' momentum, it's all you need to know from the title rivals in six minutes. Presented by Fly Racing.

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2025 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now