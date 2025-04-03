Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Seattle Supercross Raw Footage

April 3, 2025, 8:45am

Fire from the floor! Rob Filebark captures the action as real as it gets from the Seattle Supercross. Witness the 250 and 450 battles with a view unlike anything else you've seen. Sota Fuel: A game-changing electrolyte drink Unlike your average drink, Sota Fuel’s formula is designed to help you ride harder and recover faster. Proudly sponsoring our Infield Raw Footage every race weekend, Sota Fuel is here to back riders like you. So if you're ready to feel the difference on your next ride? Head over to sotafuel.com and use our code 'RACERX' for 10% off and free shipping. Additional footage: Casey Davis

Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now