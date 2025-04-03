Watch: Foxborough Supercross Track Map Video
April 3, 2025, 11:05am
Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live
The 2025 Foxborough Supercross, round 12 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on April 5. Take a lap around Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
This will be the 12th round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the sixth round of the 250SX East Division Championship. The Foxborough SX is also the 12th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
- Supercross
FoxboroughSupercross Futures
Saturday, April 5