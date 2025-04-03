Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Foxborough Supercross, round 12 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on April 5. Take a lap around Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This will be the 12th round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the sixth round of the 250SX East Division Championship. The Foxborough SX is also the 12th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).