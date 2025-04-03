Results Archive
Kawasaki: Jason Anderson Out for Remainder of Supercross Season

April 3, 2025, 11:30am
Kawasaki: Jason Anderson Out for Remainder of Supercross Season

Jason Anderson pulled out of the Seattle Supercross last Saturday due to a family emergency. Although further information remains unknown at this time, Kawasaki announced today (Thursday) that Anderson will be out for the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Kawasaki has told the media that Anderson will miss the rest of the supercross races due to "Jason's personal healthy concerns" so we can only deduct that this is not related to the family emergency that kept him out of Seattle. We will try to get more clarification.

Anderson had finishes of 3-13-3-7-3-6-11-8-11-7 in his ten main event starts this season and he sits seventh in the 450SX standings entering this weekend's 12th round. The #21 won the 2022 Foxborough SX main event and scored third in the 2018 main event at Gillette Stadium, with two fourth-place finishes (2024 and 2016).

In an Instagram post, Kawasaki said the following:

“🚨Rider Update🚨

After sitting out Seattle, Jason Anderson has made the decision with the support of his family and Kawasaki to sit out the remainder of the Supercross season to address ongoing health concerns.
His current plan is to focus on returning to competition for the @promotocross series fully prepared and ready to compete.

Monster Energy Kawasaki will continue to attend the remaining Supercross rounds to be in support of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and Team Green SMX Next riders.”

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 225
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 177
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 156
7Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States 151
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 145
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 137
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 108
11Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 104
12Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 90
13Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 80
14Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 80
15Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 75
Full Standings

