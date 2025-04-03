Jason Anderson pulled out of the Seattle Supercross last Saturday due to a family emergency. Although further information remains unknown at this time, Kawasaki announced today (Thursday) that Anderson will be out for the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Kawasaki has told the media that Anderson will miss the rest of the supercross races due to "Jason's personal healthy concerns" so we can only deduct that this is not related to the family emergency that kept him out of Seattle. We will try to get more clarification.

Anderson had finishes of 3-13-3-7-3-6-11-8-11-7 in his ten main event starts this season and he sits seventh in the 450SX standings entering this weekend's 12th round. The #21 won the 2022 Foxborough SX main event and scored third in the 2018 main event at Gillette Stadium, with two fourth-place finishes (2024 and 2016).

In an Instagram post, Kawasaki said the following: