Kawasaki: Jason Anderson Out for Remainder of Supercross Season
Jason Anderson pulled out of the Seattle Supercross last Saturday due to a family emergency. Although further information remains unknown at this time, Kawasaki announced today (Thursday) that Anderson will be out for the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Kawasaki has told the media that Anderson will miss the rest of the supercross races due to "Jason's personal healthy concerns" so we can only deduct that this is not related to the family emergency that kept him out of Seattle. We will try to get more clarification.
Anderson had finishes of 3-13-3-7-3-6-11-8-11-7 in his ten main event starts this season and he sits seventh in the 450SX standings entering this weekend's 12th round. The #21 won the 2022 Foxborough SX main event and scored third in the 2018 main event at Gillette Stadium, with two fourth-place finishes (2024 and 2016).
In an Instagram post, Kawasaki said the following:
“🚨Rider Update🚨
After sitting out Seattle, Jason Anderson has made the decision with the support of his family and Kawasaki to sit out the remainder of the Supercross season to address ongoing health concerns.
His current plan is to focus on returning to competition for the @promotocross series fully prepared and ready to compete.
Monster Energy Kawasaki will continue to attend the remaining Supercross rounds to be in support of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and Team Green SMX Next riders.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|225
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|177
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|176
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|156
|7
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|145
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|137
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|108
|11
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|104
|12
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|90
|13
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80
|14
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|80
|15
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|75