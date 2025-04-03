Foxborough, Massachusetts, is up next and should be a, let’s say, interesting round of this campaign. With high temperatures possibly not even reaching 50 degrees and rain likely, it could be a real test for who can overcome adverse conditions. New England is known for its toughness so maybe its fitting that it will offer a difficult set of circumstances. This round also marks a four week stretch that will encompass April with Northeast venues. Spring weather in the Northeast can offer all four seasons in the same day so buckle up, we are about to get wonky.

The start in Foxborough spans the length of the stadium. That opens up more gates for possible holeshots, giving time and room for riders to move around. Those on the outside can make up the longer distance to the corner with the better entry arc and a longer run to get there. The only caveat is that the first corner is flat so riders will have to manage a long-left hand 180 with nothing to bounce off of, especially tricky if conditions are wet.

The first rhythm section is begging for a 2-3-3-3 but with rain expected throughout the weekend, I don’t see that being the line. If it’s similar to last weekend, there will likely be a couple of options where triples are thrown in where possible.