Foxborough, Massachusetts, is up next and should be a, let’s say, interesting round of this campaign. With high temperatures possibly not even reaching 50 degrees and rain likely, it could be a real test for who can overcome adverse conditions. New England is known for its toughness so maybe its fitting that it will offer a difficult set of circumstances. This round also marks a four week stretch that will encompass April with Northeast venues. Spring weather in the Northeast can offer all four seasons in the same day so buckle up, we are about to get wonky.
The start in Foxborough spans the length of the stadium. That opens up more gates for possible holeshots, giving time and room for riders to move around. Those on the outside can make up the longer distance to the corner with the better entry arc and a longer run to get there. The only caveat is that the first corner is flat so riders will have to manage a long-left hand 180 with nothing to bounce off of, especially tricky if conditions are wet.
The first rhythm section is begging for a 2-3-3-3 but with rain expected throughout the weekend, I don’t see that being the line. If it’s similar to last weekend, there will likely be a couple of options where triples are thrown in where possible.
The next left hand netted 180 sends riders back down the same length rhythm section. This corner could offer a three out of the corner but I think doubling will be faster and the race line as riders deal with deteriorated conditions. That will set up for a triple, then step-over-tabletop and then triple into the corner. That would allow a triple into the corner before the finish line. If, and this is a big if, conditions are perfect, riders could pull a 3-3-table to single-2. That would be the fastest and set up for a fast double into the last corner instead of the higher, floating triple into a pivotal final corner. If you could pull that line and then double across the corner, a hard block pass before the checkers is possible.
After the finish line jump, a standard supercross triple is immediate upon landing (similar to Glendale section). A left hand 90 fires riders across the mechanics’ area and into another left hand 90.
A step-over tabletop and double leads to a standard supercross triple and into a fast 180 left.
The next section looks basic as it’s the whoops, but the setup makes it unique. There is a jump leading in and it’s raised above the whoops. That means that riders wanting to blitz will have to slow to catch the downside of the jump so their forks are unloaded going in, allowing them to get onto a blitzing plane. For those wanting to jump the whoops, this is a great setup. They can use the first jump to jump into the whoops and find a rhythm from there. Further, they won’t have to slow like those wanting to blitz. Watch this dynamic if the track map matches the build.
After the whoops, a 180 right brings riders back down the starting straight and into lap 2.
Who’s Hot
Cooper Webb outdueled Chase Sexton to take Seattle for the second year in a row. His race craft is some of the best we have ever seen in SMX.
Chase Sexton may have come up just short of the win, but he is back to form. He’s 11 points back but he can win on any given weekend. The questions about his ability to regroup after Indy seem much less prevalent now.
Aaron Plessinger has quietly turned his season around. Daytona sparked a run that has seen him in podium contention on a weekly basis. He’s in a contract year so this is a big development.
Justin Cooper may have crashed in the main event, but he is gaining confidence and fast. His heat race win was a monumental step towards an official arrival as a 450 contender.
Cole Davies is the real deal, folks. His improvement from a year ago to now is one of the fastest trajectories that I can remember.
Haiden Deegan has a lot of noise around his program but his ability to overcome chaos is notable. Good start, bad start, crashes, arrests… it doesn’t seem to matter. Deegs finds his way to the front.
Garrett Marchbanks didn’t get the attention he deserved Saturday because of the Davies/Deegan/Beaumer stories but he rode incredibly well.
Tom Vialle enters Foxborough with a 10-point lead and into conditions he likely has the most experience dealing with (cold and wet).
Nate Thrasher has excelled in adverse conditions before, and his Birmingham win surely has him booming with confidence.
Seth Hammaker’s 9-1-1 score relegated him to a fourth overall in Birmingham but make no mistake, he was the best rider on track.
Who’s Not
Ken Roczen’s title chances might have officially sailed as his shoulder seemed to be a problem as the track deteriorated. Maybe he can steal a win or two down the stretch.
Grant Harlan was in qualifying position not once but twice on the last lap (heat and LCQ) and crashed both times. The LCQ wasn’t his fault but man, what a tough evening.
Bold Predictions
Seeing the media bonanza surrounding Haiden’s off-track incident, Seth Hammaker joins in, hoping to boost his street cred. He jay walks several streets in downtown Boston and even runs a yellow light near Gillette Stadium.
With tariffs hitting markets just before Foxborough, many finance departments announce 30-year loans on 2026 motorcycles.
Chance Hymas asks what’s with all of the AARP literature and Metamucil pills littered around the Honda HRC semi.