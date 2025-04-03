4/3 Day: National Ken Block Day – Auction is Officially Open
The following is a press release:
Auction Now Live: April 3-6
One day isn’t enough to honor Ken Block.
In celebration of 4/3 Day and Weekend, the auction is officially open. This is your chance to bid on exclusive art, rare memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences — all paying tribute to the legacy of a legend.
Auction Opens: April 3 at 8 AM PST
Auction Closes: April 6 at 8 PM PST
- Exclusive Day at Pastranaland - Ride, race, and send it with Travis Pastrana at his private playground. A day you’ll never forget.
- Nixon Watch - One-of-one. Built by Nixon. Designed to honor 43. A collector’s dream.
- DC Shoes - 21 pairs — including one signed by Josh Kalis.
- Rotiform Wheels - A full set straight from the Hoonigan crew.
- Foliomotive Artwork - Original by Maya Uhryniuk. Bold, emotional, and made for this moment.
- Ken’s Wheel & Tire from the Ford Fiesta RX43 - Battle-damaged from the 600hp Ford Fiesta RX43, raced in the 2014 Global Rallycross Championship.
These are just a few of the one-of-one items up for grabs.
Every bid supports 43i and fuels the next wave of motivated misfits.
Bid Big. Give Back. Keep Ken’s spirit alive!
4/3 Day & Weekend Highlights:
April 3: National Ken Block Day
Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles
- FREE admission for the first 430 guests, thanks to Borla Performance Industries
- FREE limited-edition posters by @eanofoto with admission - while supplies last
- FREE exhibit tours with @roncar at 11 AM and 2 PM
Park City and Tahoe
- Activations at Woodward Park City and Woodward Tahoe
April 4-5:
Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles
- FREE limited-edition posters by @eanofoto with admission - while supplies last
April 6: 43i Cruise-In Celebrating Ken Block
Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles - 8 AM-2 PM
Celebrate the cars, stories, and people that shaped Ken's legacy.
Show car and general admission tickets available.
Support 43i. Celebrate Ken’s impact.
Fuel the future of action sports, motorsports and creative arts.