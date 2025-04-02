The 12th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.
450SX
Cade Clason – Arm | Out
Clason is back on the bike and is planning on returning to action in Philadelphia after breaking his arm earlier this season.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence is out for the season due to a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He's getting back on the bike now in preparation for Pro Motocross.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado had surgery after dislocating his shoulder at A2 and is aiming to return for AMA Pro Motocross.
Ken Roczen – Shoulder | In
Roczen suffered a separated AC joint in his right shoulder while practicing in mid-March. He’s in a lot of pain but is racing through it.
Joey Savatgy – Ribs, Lung | In
Savatgy punctured a lung and broke some ribs when he crashed hard in Indianapolis. He’ll make his return to racing this weekend in Foxborough.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is out with a broken fibula. At this time, it’s unclear when he’ll return to racing.
250SX East Division
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie crashed and suffered a broken left leg (broken fibula) during qualifying in Birmingham. He’s out for the SX season.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown is out for the SX season after fracturing his T5 vertebrae in Tampa.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran has been released to ride after injuring his leg in November, but at this time we do not have a timetable on his return.
Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out
Jorgensen missed time earlier this season due to a broken hand. He was set to return for Birmingham but broke his collarbone. He’s out for the immediate future.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out
Kitchen had a bad crash in Daytona and broke his collarbone and sustained multiple fractures in his upper back. He’s out for the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo tore his ACL and had surgery. He won’t be racing any more supercross this year.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | TBD
Mumford got caught up in a pileup in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. The hope is that he returns for Foxborough, but at time of posting, a final decision hadn’t been made.
Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out
Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebrae. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out
Simonson is eyeing a return to action in East Rutherford after hurting his wrist before the season. He’s back riding motocross and is set to start riding supercross next week.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will resume on April 12 at the East/West Showdown in Philadelphia.
Drew Adams – Collarbone
Adams is out with a broken collarbone sustained in Glendale.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back
Bourdon is out for the season and is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing early this season. He’s back on the bike, but as of now we don’t have a specific return date for him.
Derek Drake – Illness
Drake is dealing with Lyme Disease and hasn’t raced all season. He’s back on the bike now, however, and hopes to be ready to line for some AMA Pro Motocross races.
Evan Ferry – Achilles
Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.
Talon Hawkins – Femur
Hawkins is out for the season due to a broken femur, sustained in San Diego.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist
Laninovich hurt his wrist earlier this season while practicing. He’s out for the time being.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers
Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike, but he won’t be racing in Seattle.
Jett Reynolds – Leg
Reynolds is out for the rest of supercross due to a broken leg suffered while practicing.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season.
Josh Varize – Back
Varize crashed hard in Seattle and fractured his T10 vertebrae.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman might be back for Denver after fracturing and dislocating his hand before the season.