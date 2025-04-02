The 12th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason is back on the bike and is planning on returning to action in Philadelphia after breaking his arm earlier this season.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the season due to a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He's getting back on the bike now in preparation for Pro Motocross.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado had surgery after dislocating his shoulder at A2 and is aiming to return for AMA Pro Motocross.

Ken Roczen – Shoulder | In

Roczen suffered a separated AC joint in his right shoulder while practicing in mid-March. He’s in a lot of pain but is racing through it.