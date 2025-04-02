Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
Ian Harrison on Re-Signing Chase Sexton for KTM: “I’m going to try everything I can"

April 2, 2025, 2:50pm
Silly season rumors are heating up as spring time approaches, and as always the biggest names in the free agent game will be the first to get new deals. Budgets get taken by the big stars, and then the other spots fill in from there.

There's expected to be quite a lot of activity in the 450 ranks with the majority of the field having deals that expire at the end of 2025. There are a few riders said to have deals that will continue on already, including Cooper Webb, Jorge Prado and Jett and Hunter Lawrence. As for the free agents, Chase Sexton is right at the top of that list, and, not surprisingly, he's being courted. There's a rumor that Monster Energy Kawasaki is talking to Sexton, but it's certain that Red Bull KTM would like to retain his services. Sexton is nearing the end of a two-year KTM deal.

Steve Matthes spoke to Red Bull KTM team manager Ian Harrison at Seattle about trying to retain Sexton.

“I’m going to try everything I can, of course,” said Harrison. “In the end it’s up to them [Sexton's group], but we’re working on it and we’re doing all we can to retain him."

Matthes asked Harrison if it appeared likely Sexton would stay.

"It’s the beginning so it’s hard to say," said Harrison. "You have to see what your competitors want to do. It’s tough! I know this sounds bad, but it’s slim pickings. There’s a lot of people after the same guys so I’m sure it’s going to be a challenge.”

Sexton is not the only big piece on the chess board. Eli Tomac originally said 2025 would be his last full season, but there's good news for Tomac fans, as he's said to be shopping for a two-year deal! He could return to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, but Yamaha is already on the hook for a big Webb deal, and Haiden Deegan's deal is up as well. It would take big money for Yamaha to retain all three riders.

Ken Roczen's deal is also up, as is Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper and nearly every 450 rider. Then there's the idea of Triumph and Troy Lee Designs Ducati coming in with 450 teams shortly.

How big will those teams go in their first 450 efforts? Most rumors pointed to both brands trying to start small in year one and build steadily, but with this free agent class available, it could be tempting to make a splash.

Further, remember that if any big free agent does make a move, it then results in another team having to fill another spot with another rider. One move often results in many more.

Stay tuned.

